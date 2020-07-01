Southbound I-85 reopens after tractor-trailers crash in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two tractor-trailers collided on southbound I-85 early Wednesday morning, closing down the interstate near NC86 for more than five hours.One of the tractor-trailers caught fire after the crash. ABC11 crews on the scene saw firefighters working to battle what was left of the flames and surveying the damage to the vehicle.The road closed around 2:30 a.m., but reopened just before 8 a.m.It is unclear at this time whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash.