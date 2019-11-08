Traffic

Raleigh man killed, 2 others hurt in crash involving 4 vehicles on Hammond Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and two others were injured in a head-on crash that closed northbound Hammond Road on Thursday morning.

It happened on Hammond Road just south of I-40. Two cars collided and one ended up in the woodline and then caught fire.

On Friday, Raleigh Police identified the driver who was killed as Pedro Javier Petatan Dominguez, of Raleigh.

Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, Raleigh Police told ABC11.

Police said the crash happened when Petatan Dominguez, who was driving a 2011 Honda on Hammond Road toward Rush Street, crossed the center median into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2018 Dodge. The Dodge was then struck by a 2017 Toyota.

A fourth vehicle, a 2015 Honda, was struck by debris from Petatan Dominguez's car. All four vehicles were damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

First responders shut down Hammond Road in both directions as they worked to clear the crash.
