Current Triangle traffic: Minivan smashed in crash on US 64 in Apex

Power lines being repaired here so avoid this area if possible. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/DsCRZYXgkN — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 25, 2020

APEX, NC (WTVD) -- A crash at the intersection of US Highway 64 and Laura Duncan Road in Apex is causing backups on Tuesday morning.A vehicle, which looked to be a minivan, appeared to be completely smashed on the side of the road. Police were on the scene.A tractor-trailer was parked near the accident. it's not clear if the tractor-trailer was involved in the wreck.The surrounding stretch of US 64 West is temporarily closed.In Raleigh, at least one lane at Martin Luther King Blvd. at Raleigh Blvd. is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole. There were around 50 power outages stemming from the wreck.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.