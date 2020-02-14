Current Triangle traffic: Minivan smashed in crash on US 64 in Apex

A vehicle, which looked to be a minivan, appeared to be completely smashed on the side of the road. Police were on the scene.
A tractor-trailer was parked near the accident. it's not clear if the tractor-trailer was involved in the wreck.
The surrounding stretch of US 64 West is temporarily closed.
Laura Duncan Rd: accident at US-64 #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/VcFaBpwruC— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 25, 2020
In Raleigh, at least one lane at Martin Luther King Blvd. at Raleigh Blvd. is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole. There were around 50 power outages stemming from the wreck.
Power lines being repaired here so avoid this area if possible. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/DsCRZYXgkN— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 25, 2020
