Section of New Bern Avenue reopens after crash takes down traffic lights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An intersection along New Bern Avenue has reopened following a Sunday morning crash that took down multiple traffic lights.
NCDOT said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and the lanes reopening around 4:30 p.m.
Police said a driver coming from Trawick Road ran through the intersection, crossed eight lanes, hit a pole and knocked down the lights.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police suspect the driver was impaired.
