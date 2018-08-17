'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --A one-mile stretch of U.S. 401 in Garner will soon look different once the North Carolina Department of Transportation finishes much-needed improvements. The agency plans to reduce the number of accidents and improve the flow of traffic.
In the past 5 years, NCDOT has logged over 360 accidents between Old Stage Road and Mechanical and Garner Station boulevards.
The agency said that number is twice as high as normal. There have also been more than 200 injuries during that 5-year period.
NCDOT is planning for 40 percent growth by 2040 for drivers who use that stretch of U.S. 401. Per the NCDOT, the 'superstreet' design is believed to cut the crash rate in half.
So what exactly is a superstreet? Plans call for adding an additional lane in both directions for the sole purpose of forcing drivers to turn right at an intersection and then make a U-turn a short distance away to complete their intended left turn.
In short, drivers will have fewer opportunities to turn left on any given superstreet. A raised median will separate both directions of traffic as well.
The road will widen to six lanes and will force its way on to private property and parking lots.
It's hoped no buildings will need to be demolished due to construction.
Residents have until August 31 to submit their feedback on the project by contacting NCDOT Project Manager John Braxton at 919-707-6219 or jwbraxton@ncdot.gov.
Residents can also contact Consultant Project Manager Cyndy Yu Robinson at 919-239-7142 or cyndy.yu.robinson@aecom.com.
NCDOT has allotted $850,000 for right of way acquisition and another $13.2 million for construction, which brings the total cost of the project to roughly $14 million. Current plans slate construction commencement for summer 2020.
To read and see more about the project, click below.