Speeding a factor in Cardinal Gibbons student's fatal crash, investigation still ongoing

A memorial stands at the spot where Madeline Shook was killed on her way to Cardinal Gibbons High School.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The high school athlete who died in a car crash Tuesday was speeding when the crash happened, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Madeline Shook, 16, died on the morning of Oct. 16 when her 2011 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and crashed into trees.

Highway Patrol said there were no skid marks on the road where the crash happened.

Investigators said Shook was driving 95 miles per hour on Possum Track Road--which has a speed limit of 45 mph.

Troopers said they didn't know why Shook was speeding or why she was in the area. They did not find any signs that Shook was under the influence alcohol or drugs during the crash. They also did not find any signs of foul play

What was even more odd was the fact that Shook did not live or go to school near the crash site.

The crash happened before school on Tuesday, but it took place more than 20 miles from her school on a dead end road.

Shook was a star runner on the cross country team at Cardinal Gibbons High School. Her friends had nothing but positive things to say about their experiences with her.
