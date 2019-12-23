Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-40 off-ramp in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An off-ramp from Interstate 40 East onto U.S. Business 70 in Garner is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.The tractor-trailer is on its side, blocking the entire eastbound ramp at Exit 306. The crash happened around 4 a.m. The circumstances around what caused the crash are not known.The NC DOT says the ramp may not reopen until 10 a.m.Drivers can use NC 50 or NC 42 as a detour.ABC11 has a crew headed to the scene.