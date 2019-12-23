Traffic

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-40 off-ramp in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An off-ramp from Interstate 40 East onto U.S. Business 70 in Garner is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer is on its side, blocking the entire eastbound ramp at Exit 306. The crash happened around 4 a.m. The circumstances around what caused the crash are not known.

The NC DOT says the ramp may not reopen until 10 a.m.

Drivers can use NC 50 or NC 42 as a detour.

ABC11 has a crew headed to the scene.
