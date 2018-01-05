TRAFFIC

Troopers ID pedestrian struck, killed in Johnston County crash; driver will not be charged

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) has identified the pedestrian struck and killed in a Johnston County crash.

Authorities responded to Cleveland Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to troopers, the pedestrian, 42-year-old Adaryll Layjuan Tisdale, of Garner, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After striking Tisdale, the car ran off the roadway.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Wayne Allen.

On Friday, the NCSHP announced no charges would be filed against Allen.

Authorities are still trying to determine why Tisdale was on the highway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckjohnston county newstraffic delayJohnston CountyGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News