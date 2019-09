FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A truck crashed into a pole and closed traffic in Fayetteville on Thursday.The crash happened in the early afternoon on Ramsey Street. The road was closed in both locations between Rosehill Road and Eastwood Avenue.Fayetteville Police Department said a red pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, knocking out the pole and flipping onto its side.There were only minor injuries from the crash.