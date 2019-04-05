Wade Ave. Ramp to Capital Blvd. southbound to close this weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Transportation officials will shut down the ramp going from Wade Avenue to southbound Capital Boulevard beginning Friday at 9 p.m.
"We've had a lot of times actually in this project we've had weekend closures and they keep canceling because depends on the work. If the work requires lane striping or something that wet weather stops, they keep moving them. So there's been a lot of scheduling and rescheduling," explained NCDOT spokesperson Steve Abbott.
The closure is set to be in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, unless the work is finished earlier for the ramp to reopen before then.
According to a news release from NCDOT, "Motorists heading into downtown Raleigh will be detoured onto Glenwood Avenue, turning right off the ramp and going to Peace Street, where they can turn left to get back to Capital Boulevard or continue toward the downtown area."
Saturday marks Dreamville Festival, the sold-out event expected to attract 40,000 people to Dorothea Dix Park. Abbott said officials do not expect the ramp closure to affect the large crowds.
"We're expecting most of those people will come down 40. So they won't be coming down Wade Avenue," Abbott said.
With the closure in effect, officials are urging drivers to pay attention to detour signs and budget extra time for their trips.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, officials expect the ramp from Wade Avenue to northbound Capital Boulevard, which has been closed since the fall, to reopen next week. As of late Friday afternoon, a specific date has not been announced, as it is weather permitting.
Transportation officials are finalizing details on a traffic shift for northbound Capital Boulevard to the new bridge over Peace Street, which will likely take place next weekend. They are expected to release the details about that closure early next week.
In a separate project, crews will be working on a bridge deck at NC 54 over I-40 in Raleigh and Cary beginning Monday. That will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 12 consecutive days.
