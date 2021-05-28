Woman hit by pickup dies hours later in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died hours after being hit by a white pickup Thursday night in Fayetteville.It happened around 10 p.m. near Village Drive and Boone Trail.Fayetteville Police Department said a driver in a white 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup hit 48-year-old Tammy Berg of Spring Lake.Berg was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with critical injuries. At 11:25 a.m. Friday, police revealed that Berg had died from her injuries.The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old Fayetteville man, stayed at the scene of the crash and worked with investigators.Police have not determined the cause of the crash, and it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed.Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 703-0430 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).