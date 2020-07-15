Woman hit by trailer, killed in Durham on Junction Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was hit by a trailer and killed in Durham Wednesday morning
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Junction Road near Ross Road.
Durham police said the woman, who they later identified as 56-year-old Donna Michele Hunter, was walking near a bus stop on Junction Road when she stepped into the street. She was then hit by the sitde of a metal trailer being towed by a 2018 Ford F-250.
Junction Road was shut down while officers investigated the crash.
No charges have been filed at this time.
