Work on Hwy 401 expansion back on track thanks to emergency funding

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway 401 is considered a main artery for the economic health of Franklin County.So many people drive it to reach their jobs in Raleigh that it often causes 25-40 minute backups, according to Franklin County Manager Angela Harris.The good news is work is already underway on two more lanes for 401 through Franklin County.Government leaders said the expansion is needed, especially with more people continuing to move to Franklin County.But House Speaker Tim Moore said without emergency funding recently approved by the General Assembly for the state Department of Transportation, the construction could have been delayed."This was going to be subject to further delay if we didn't get this infusion of money. So by getting these additional funds, (it) makes sure this stays on track. Because if it had gotten delayed, that was only going to push back phase D as well."Phase D will add seven more miles of added lanes, to the Louisburg city limits."Plans for 401 expanding, the airport expanding. A lot of plans are underway to bring people to Franklin County to live, work and recreate," all ride on the successful widening of 401, according to Harris.But first, speaker Moore said, work on phase C must be finished."A third of the way through the project--with roughly two more years to go--and you can see the work going on," Moore said.