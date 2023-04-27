At least a dozen train cars fell off the tracks, according to video that witness Caitlin Nolan shot.

Train derails into Mississippi River near Wisconsin community, congressman says

FERRYVILLE, Wis. -- A train derailed Thursday in Ferryville, Wisconsin, south of the Lansing Bridge, according to US Rep. Derrick Van Orden, CNN reported.

At least a dozen train cars fell off the tracks, according to video that witness Caitlin Nolan shot.

Other images on social media, along with the video Nolan shot, show some of the train cars in the Mississippi River.

SEE ALSO | Blue Island train derailment leaves cars smashed near track

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)