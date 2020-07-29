Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A freight train traveling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure, officials said.

Video images showed huge flames and thick black smoke rising into the air and three train cars in a park next to Tempe Town Lake.

None of the train's crew members were hurt but there was a report of someone suffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad. He said he did not know how many crew members were aboard when the train derailed.

Fire officials in the suburb of Tempe said the derailment happened at about 6 a.m. and that about 90 firefighters were at the scene.

Between eight and 10 of the train's cars caught fire, McMahan said. Several carried lumber and the three that fell to the ground beneath the bridge were tank cars.

Two were carrying cyclohexanone, a pale and oily liquid that is toxic and flammable. McMahan said a third tank car was carrying a "rubber material" but did not provide further details.

McMahan said the tank cars were not involved in the ensuing blaze and it appeared none of them had any leaks.

Investigators with the Federal Railroad Administration were dispatched to start a preliminary investigation, the agency said in a statement.

The bridge had its annual inspection earlier this month, McMahan said.

Fire witness Camille Kimball told AZFamily.com she was riding her bike in the park below the bridge minutes before the derailment.

"I turned around to look and got the fright of my life," Kimball said. "Now there's fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly."

The 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) Tempe Town Lake is is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating and close to Arizona State University.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonafiretrain derailmentbridge
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 North Carolina State Fair canceled
VP Pence, Sec. Betsy DeVos visit Thales Academy in Apex
COVID-19 Latest: NC sees daily high number of deaths with 45
LIVE: Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form in next 48 hours
UNC to remove Aycock, Daniels and Carr names from buildings
Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day
Show More
What you need to know about the NC alcohol curfew
JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes
OR governor: Fed agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland
What COVID outpatients report as prolonged symptoms
Wegmans' 2nd Triangle location opens Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News