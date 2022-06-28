LGBTQ+ Pride

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates diversity, acceptance through music

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates 7th musical anniversary

LOS ANGELES -- Members of the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles are celebrating their seventh anniversary of making beautiful music.

The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the first all trans-identified chorus in America, consisting of transgender, non-binary, intersex, gender non-conforming and gender-fluid individuals. TCLA celebrates diversity and acceptance so that others can see and feel the joy they share through music.

"We got together in 2015 and started a chorus that kind of blossomed out of GMCLA wanting to have trans-visibility," said Kathryn Davis, executive director.

"The original concept for this chorus came from an episode of 'Glee,'" said Abdullah Hall, the artistic director of the chorus.

"We are singers. That's what we do," Davis said. "We also happen to be trans and we're very proud to be that, and to be able to represent the trans community with our voices."

Daniel Sanchez is a member of the Trans Chorus.

"It wasn't until I started seeing TCLA being more visible in media that I decided, you know what, I'm not the only one. I can go and I can perform, and I can go help other people like me," said Sanchez. "The only way I can describe it is proud and happy."

The performers are getting ready for a show coming up July 10 at the Renberg Theatre in Hollywood titled "Voices."

"What they will be in for is to hear stories of humanity, all of life's complexities," said Hall. "And then through that to see just how united we are as citizens of this planet."



