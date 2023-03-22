Icelandair to fly year round at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More travel options are coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Icelandair has decided to start flying year-round.
The airline began seasonal service to Reykjavik last year and the flights ended in early January.
Due to strong demand, it will upgrade the flight to year-round for next winter.
Icelandair will offer four flights a week from RDU to Reykjavik.
