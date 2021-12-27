A handful of flights were impacted at RDU Monday, leaving travelers worried

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the flights in and out of RDU were on schedule after more than 1,000 flights traveling in and out of the U.S were canceled Monday and over the holiday weekend.
A handful of flights into and out of RDU were cancelled Monday and there were some delays.
The recent flight cancellations across the country put some travelers at RDU on tilt.
Sophia Mansori, who lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, flew back home after visiting family in the Triangle.
"I was definitely starting to check yesterday and this morning, regularly checking in," said Mansori. "I'm flying Delta. I was regularly checking in on my phone to see but so far it says it's on time."
The Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge is resulting in crew shortages, and winter weather is also playing a role according to airlines.
Raleigh resident David Paton is traveling to Munich for the holiday.
"Worried, concerned, but we're watching and we're just going to make the best of it," said Paton. "I mean, it's a little stressful, not knowing exactly if everything's going to work out or not. But so far, so good. So we'll just keep going."
Ash Tripathi arrived at RDU after traveling to India to visit family. He said his connecting flight at JFK was packed with travelers whose flights got cancelled and were rebooked.
"There were a lot of people who came from yesterday's flight," said Tripathi. "So, our flight was overbooked. So, there was no extra seat and all that."
RDU said they are expecting about 218,000 people to travel through the airport Monday through Sunday, almost double from the same time period last year, when about 113,000 passengers flew through RDU the week ending Jan. 3, 2021.
Here are some tips from RDU to make your holiday travel smoother.
