Does the colder weather have you thinking about your next vacation? Well, the prices might be right this upcoming Tuesday.

Travel Tuesday 2023: How to get the best deal on flights, hotels and more for your next vacation

What's better than a vacation? Getting a great deal on your trip!

Travel Deal Tuesday -- the Tuesday after Thanksgiving -- may be your best bet for discounts on hotels, rental cars, flights and even rental homes.

Hayley Berg, the lead economist at online travel agency Hopper, says that prices typically drop by 30% to 60% on flights and hotels.

"So, think 50% off a hotel stay in Bali, 35% off Rome, Tokyo, the Bahamas," Berg said.

Berg said this is a great opportunity to book bucket list international vacations.

"We see prices drop for flights to many international destinations as airlines try to pick up demand for early 2024 trips," Berg added.

But if you're on a smaller budget, she said this Travel Deal Tuesday is especially great for booking domestic travel.

"Domestic airfares are already lower than this time last year in 2019. So, if you book on travel deal Tuesday, you can stack the savings of that lower airfare with additional promotions from participating airlines," Berg said.

To best take advantage of Travel Deal Tuesday, Berg recommends to plan ahead and start thinking now about what vacation you'll want to take in the next year.

"You can also set up flight watches if you're thinking about a couple of different trips next year," Berg recommended.

She also said to keep your options open when it comes to dates and destination.

"If you're thinking about a tropical vacation, consider looking at the price of lots of different destinations in the Caribbean," she said.