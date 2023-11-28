Travel Tuesday: Time to book or wait for a better deal?

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The deals aren't done just yet, it's now time for Travel Tuesday and if you're looking for a deal, today may be your day. There are deep discounts on cruises, some all-inclusive resorts plus escorted tours.

Lauren Doyle with The Travel Mechanic says, "G Adventures has partnered up with Nat Geo. and they do small group touring. They have special tours for families, for adventures, for thirty-somethings, and they are sneaking out some great deals."

Doyle says when it comes to airfare deals on Travel Tuesday, it's hit or miss. "Airfare is just dynamic pricing, so it changes by the minute and really tough. So the best thing to do with airfare is purchase as early as possible," she adds. Doyle says the key to Travel Tuesday is not to get lured by advertised deep discounts, set a budget, and take the time to see if the deal is really a deal.

She says, "You have to really want it. You have to know that this trip is something you want to do. So if you have all of that sorted out, and you want to go with all of those things then, yes, it's a great time to buy, but travel isn't really an impulse purchase. It really needs to be something well thought out that you want to do."

With any travel deals, it's very important to do your research and read the fine print. While it could sound like a deal, look for added fees, and restrictions on travel dates.