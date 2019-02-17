TRAVEL

Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020

Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.

Call your pals and your confidants to travel across the sea and back again! Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.

Flip Phone Events is organizing the at-sea adventure that departs from Miami before making stops at Key West and Cozumel next February.

The sitcom, which took place in Miami, ended in 1992, but it still has a dedicated fan base that can never get enough of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty).
The trip includes a Golden Girls bar crawl, trivia games, a "One Night in St. Olaf" dance party and "The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party," where anyone can get the chance to be Dorothy Zbornak for an evening. Tickets start around $1,000.
