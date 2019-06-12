Travel

RDU seeing check-in delays after issues with conveyor belt

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Travelers might want to head to RDU a little bit earlier than usual Wednesday.

Officials said the airport is having issues with conveyor belts that take checked luggage from check-in to the security screening point. To get around the problem, airport workers are having to manually carry the bags to the security screening point.

Right now, American Airlines, United, and JetBlue are affected.

It does not appear the issue is causing flight delays.
