The first 'dynamic left turn' intersections in the country are coming to Cary and Clayton

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is leading the effort in creating the nation's first design that aims to improve traffic flow at busy intersections.

NCDOT says the dynamic left-turn intersection will vary the number of available left-turn lanes using dynamic signal phasing to reduce travel delays. The design will use a pair of LED-powered overhead signals that activate or deactivate the rightmost left-turn lane, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions.

According to NCDOT, the new left-turn lanes will be installed at the eastbound Tryon Road for drivers turning left onto Cary Parkway, heading towards U.S. 1/U.S. 64. In Clayton, the dynamic left-turn lane for drivers on U.S. 70 Business westbound at Town Center boulevard turning into the Walmart-anchored shopping center.

The Cary system is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, Feb. 11, while the Clayton installation is expected to come later this spring.

The dual left-turn lanes will help move traffic more quickly during off-peak hours.
