Family kicked off American Airlines flight after passengers complain about body odor

MIAMI, Fla. --
A Detroit family claims they were kicked off an American Airlines flight after passengers complained about their body odor.

"There's no body odor that we have," Yossi Adler told WPLG. "There's nothing wrong with us."

Yossi, his wife Jennie, and their baby were wrapping up their vacation in Miami and heading back home to Detroit Wednesday night when they were escorted off their flight.

"All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, 'Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we're not letting you back on,'" Yossi said.

Cellphone video taken by Yossi shows him talking with airline staff after being booted off the plane.

"They said they were taking our stuff off and they lied," Yossi said.

The family said they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane, but that did not happen, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

American Airlines sent WPLG a statement Wednesday night saying, "Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday."

"We stopped several people in the airport and it's embarrassing, but we asked them 'Do you think we smell because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling?' People told us we didn't smell," Jennie said.

Yossi said he's frustrated and wants to know the real reason they were forced off the plane.

The family later sent WPLG a text message confirming that they were able to make it back to Detroit.
