Florence flooding: US 421 near Wilmington now impassable

EXCLUSIVE images from an #ABC11 Eyewitness showing US-421 near Wilmington up close. This portion of 421 is now washed out. @NCDOT says there’s no safe/reliable route to/from Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/VQJdKeuRZg — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) September 21, 2018

About 750 roads remain closed (down from 2,200), including sections of I-40 & I-95. US 258 in Kinston was closed Thurs due to flooding. Drivers should plan for US 70 to be closed as the Neuse continues to rise. US 421 at the New Hanover Co line is now closed. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/e1oGxoH968 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 20, 2018

A portion of US-421 near Wilmington is now impassable a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina.Flood water was seen seeping onto the highway Thursday near the Pender County-New Hanover County line. The water washed it out by Friday.NCDOT tweeted that there is no reliable and safe way to get to and from Wilmington.Some officials are urging residents to stay inland if they don't need to get to Wilmington.However, New Hanover County tweeted Thursday that the NC State Highway Patrol is advising those returning to Wilmington use the following route: I-40 East to NC 24 East to Jacksonville, then US 17 South to Wilmington.Some who have taken that route have reported to ABC11 that it can take up to six hours.