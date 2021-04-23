Travel

GoDurham adds two new electric buses on Earth Day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

GoDurham unveils two all-new electric buses

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoDurham choosing Earth Day to unveil its new fleet of electric buses. The two environmentally friendly buses that are decorated with blue and black scenes of trees and the Durham skyline are 100% electric.

They can go up to 150 miles on a single charge and produce zero emissions.

The vehicles not only cut air pollution but also help to reduce long-term maintenance costs. The electric buses which cost more than diesel models were purchased mostly with federal grant money and local tax dollars covering the rest.



"This also reflects the input we have received from community engagement to reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality and reduce noise pollution, particularly for historically disadvantaged communities served by GoDurham," said Sean Egan, director of the Durham Transportation Department.

The two electric buses will be added to a fleet of 57 GoDurham buses, which on average carried 20,000 passengers a day on 20 routes before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldurhamearth daybuselectric vehiclesdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-week-old baby missing from Caswell County found safe, sheriff says
Boy, 7, shot, killed while riding in car with mom and younger brothers
Cary woman reunites with brother after more than a year of separation
More than 800 people sign up for Raleigh's new text alert system
From the Smokies to the Sea, NC faces environmental challenges
Health experts share guidance for Cooper's June 1 reopening date
Durham driver charged in wreck that killed woman, injured 2 minors
Show More
39% of central NC officer-involved shootings involve mental health crises
Deputy fatally shot Black man in Elizabeth City while serving warrant
Senate passes Asian American hate crime bill 94-1
8-month-old girl shot while in her mother's arms
LATEST: Cases rise but hospitalizations decline in NC
More TOP STORIES News