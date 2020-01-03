Travel

Hundreds of Delta Airlines workers sue Lands' End over uniforms, say they made them sick

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of Delta Airlines employees are claiming that uniforms have made them sick.

More than 500 Delta workers are taking the Lands' End clothing company to court.

They say allergic reactions from the uniforms are causing serious health problems, mostly among flight attendants.

The lawsuit claims that the uniforms "pose an ongoing, unreasonable risks of physical harm... including threatening the (employees) with future serious health problems because of an allergic and/or sensitization response."

Workers who conducted their own tests say mercury and unsafe levels of other chemicals were found in the outfits.

Delta employees have been wearing the uniforms since spring of 2018.

Delta (DAL) said in a statement on Thursday that it believes the uniforms are safe.

"Our top priority continues to be the safety of our employees, which is why we invested in a rigorous toxicology study to determine if there was a universal scientific issue with the uniform," said the statement. "The results of the study confirm our uniforms meet the highest textile standards ... with the exception of the optional flight attendant apron, which we removed from the collection."

Workers who conducted their own tests say mercury and unsafe levels of other chemicals like formaldehyde, chromium, antimony, fluorine, and bromine were found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelclothinguniformslawsuitdelta
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt from Harnett County car wash shooting
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Baby deaths, carbon monoxide -- McDougald Terrace residents press for answers
38-year Raleigh bus driver enjoys final route
Holiday spending: The best ways to pay off your debts
Man took photos up woman's skirt at Raleigh Walmart: Police
Free Raleigh Conference teaches leadership, confidence
Show More
Wake County SPCA shattered adoption record in 2019
Family mourns young father struck and killed by car in Fayetteville
Triangle churches, police react after Texas church shooting
Alex Trebek excited to bring 'Jeopardy!' special to primetime
Couple and their two dogs survive Duplin County plane crash
More TOP STORIES News