Japan Airlines offering thousands of free round-trip tickets

Japan Airlines is offering up tens of thousands of round-trip tickets for free.

It's part of its 'Win A Trip With JAL' campaign.

But there are some conditions.

You must travel between July and September 2020, the routes will be from Tokyo and Osaka, you can't be currently living in Japan and you must be a JAL mileage bank member.

There are up to 50,000 round-trip tickets up for grabs.

The campaign begins in late February.
