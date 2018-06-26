TRAVEL

Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport

EMBED </>More Videos

It is unclear how the man was able to exit his plane to run on the tarmac. (Peter Gourlay/Twitter)

A man who reportedly exited his plane from the wing was seen running on the taxiway of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.



A video posted to Twitter shows the man running towards a plane that, according to the video shooter Garth Magness, was not the plane the man exited from. Magness said that the man tried to board his plane from the outside.


Atlanta Airport PIO Elise Durham told ABC News that the man was on flight DL 192 from Miami. The airport reported that the man is in custody and that there are no impacts to operations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newsviral videotwitter
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Multiple reports of stingray stings at NC beach
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin
Delta looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants
More Travel
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News