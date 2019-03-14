Travel

Stopped train closes 2 intersections near NC State Fairgrounds

Several roads in Raleigh near the campus of North Carolina State University are closed as police investigate what they're calling a train incident.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a train Thursday morning.

Police said the CSX freight train hit the man and was forced to stop on the tracks that run between Hillsborough Street and Beryl Road shortly before 5 a.m.

The train blocked two intersections along Hillsborough Street and Beryl Road: Blue Ridge Road and Powell Drive.



The unidentified man was taken to WakeMed. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
