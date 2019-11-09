Multi-million dollar grant to accelerate I-95 widening project

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to accelerate the widening and improvements for 27 miles of Interstate 95 in Robeson and Cumberland counties.That's thanks to a $22.5 million federal grant awarded this week,It is the second major federal grant the NCDOT has received since the summer of 2018 to help fund major improvements along the I-95 corridor.The Department of Transportation said Friday that the BUILD grant will improve mobility, safety and the resiliency of a section of I-95 that has been plagued by flooding in recent hurricanes.It will help fund the widening of the interstate between mile markers 13 and 40 -- a 27-mile stretch from Lumberton to near Hope Mills.In addition to the widening, the NCDOT plans to raise portions of I-95 in several low-lying areas that are vulnerable to floods; build higher bridges over the Lumber River, and install state-of-the-art flood monitoring technology to better monitor hurricane-evacuation routes.The NCDOT plans to finalize construction plans in January.