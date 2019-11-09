Travel

Multi-million dollar grant to accelerate I-95 widening project

By
The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to accelerate the widening and improvements for 27 miles of Interstate 95 in Robeson and Cumberland counties.

That's thanks to a $22.5 million federal grant awarded this week,

It is the second major federal grant the NCDOT has received since the summer of 2018 to help fund major improvements along the I-95 corridor.

The Department of Transportation said Friday that the BUILD grant will improve mobility, safety and the resiliency of a section of I-95 that has been plagued by flooding in recent hurricanes.

It will help fund the widening of the interstate between mile markers 13 and 40 -- a 27-mile stretch from Lumberton to near Hope Mills.

In addition to the widening, the NCDOT plans to raise portions of I-95 in several low-lying areas that are vulnerable to floods; build higher bridges over the Lumber River, and install state-of-the-art flood monitoring technology to better monitor hurricane-evacuation routes.

The NCDOT plans to finalize construction plans in January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcumberland countynci 95travel
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner woman raped by man who broke into her home, police say
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Cyber attacks target North Carolina government agencies
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
11-year-old brings gun to school in Cumberland County
Now Open: Weaver Street Market at The Dillon in downtown Raleigh
Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
Show More
Fayetteville Police ID officer who killed suspect at Cape Fear Valley hospital
Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, including pay raises for teachers
City of Durham wants your feedback on scooters
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
More TOP STORIES News