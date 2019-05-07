National Bike Month: Tips for your first bike commute

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) -- With late spring in full swing and summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to try bike commuting.So how do you start?Our owngot on a bike with the City of Raleigh's Kathy Molin to show you five easy tips to get you going.Amber's takeaway: It's really easy, and it gets easier the more you bike commute.See you on the bike!