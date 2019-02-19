TRAVEL

Raleigh City Council votes to move ahead with improvements along New Bern Avenue

EMBED </>More Videos

The Raleigh City Council has voted to move ahead with improvements along New Bern Avenue.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Raleigh City Council has voted to move ahead with improvements along New Bern Avenue.

The city wants to make the road safer for pedestrians, but some residents have expressed concerns about the plan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltravelroad safetyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
TMZ: Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston makes emergency landing after losing wheel
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride' in Raleigh
Walk the Bonner Bridge replacement before it opens to traffic
More Travel
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
Woman says mom's death in Fayetteville rehab facility was preventable
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
Alamance County to display 'In God We Trust' on all county vehicles
Show More
9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Muslim holiday moves closer to becoming addition on WCPSS calender
Fayetteville State University opens food pantry for students in need
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
More News