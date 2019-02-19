Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Raleigh City Council votes to move ahead with improvements along New Bern Avenue
The Raleigh City Council has voted to move ahead with improvements along New Bern Avenue.
WTVD
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 06:50PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Raleigh City Council has voted to move ahead with improvements along New Bern Avenue.
The city wants to make the road safer for pedestrians, but some residents have expressed concerns about the plan.
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
