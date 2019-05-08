Raleigh's Wake Forest Road to close nights, weekends this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is closing a stretch of Wake Forest Road on nights and weekends this summer.Beginning on May 10, southbound lanes of Wake Forest Road between East Six Forks Road and Hodges Street will close Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. and Friday beginning at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following Monday.Drivers traveling southbound will take a detour, turning left onto East Six Forks Road, right onto Atlantic Avenue, right onto Whitaker Mill Road and back to Wake Forest Road.Northbound lanes will remain open along this stretch of Wake Forest Road, where 28,000 vehicles travel every day.Ed Buchan, City of Raleigh Senior Utilities Analyst, said the closure is due to the city maintaining its infrastructure.The sewer line is full and needs to be replaced. Buchan said the city is working on the project now so that developers, namely Wegman's which is moving in on Wake Forest Road, will help offset the cost."We understand this is less than ideal and we would rather not do it, but it's something that we have to do to make sure we have the capacity to serve these businesses," Buchan said.Drivers should expect delays throughout nights and weekends this summer.The city advises drivers to avoid the area at those times, if possible.