funeral

Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs of Astroworld Fest victims

EMBED <>More Videos

Breakdown of how disaster began at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas -- Travis Scott will cover the funeral costs of the eight victims who died at Astroworld Festival Friday night at NRG Park, according to BetterHelp, a therapy service.

"Travis remains in active conversations to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved," the mental health service provider said Monday in a press release.

The rapper, who is a Missouri City native, also vowed to partner with the company to provide free one-on-one online sessions with a licensed therapist to those affected by the mass casualty.

Authorities reported eight people died and hundreds of others were injured that night. All eight victims have been publicly identified by family and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.



SEE RELATED STORY: Families identify all 8 victims killed in Astroworld Festival

BetterHelp is the world's largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000 video sessions, chats and messages every month, according to the company.

Scott released a statement this past weekend, expressing his condolences to those impacted. He also said he was going to be cooperating with police and Houston city leaders as they investigate what led to the tragedy.



For those who wish to seek help, sign up for a session on the BetterHelp website.

Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation will cover one month of therapy for those impacted.

After the first month, anyone who needs to can reach out to the foundation for additional coverage.

Those in immediate need can also get help by calling 844-256-2641.

Roddy Ricch, who opened before Scott at the festival, also announced he's helping the families of the victims. On Instagram, the rapper said he will be donating his earnings from his performance to those families.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Why did the show go on? Astroworld timeline looks at when officials knew something was wrong

Travis Scott to give Astroworld Festival attendees full refunds after 8 died and hundreds injured

Travis Scott cancels Day N Vegas Festival appearance as online petitions call for performance bans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertlive musicrappermoneymusicteen killedwoman killedfuneralman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNERAL
Unvaccinated couple dies from COVID weeks before wedding
National Museum of Funeral History celebrates life after death
Funerals held for two of 5 teens killed in crash on Capital Boulevard
Gabby Petito honored at memorial service on her native Long Island
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News