Durham police investigating two shootings, one fatal, less than 24 hours apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating two shootings -- one of which was fatal -- that happened less than 24 hours apart.The first happened Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting along the 1200 block of Dawkins Street -- just a few blocks from North Carolina Central University. On arrival, officers found an unoccupied vehicle and a home struck by bullets. Upon further investigation, officers said they found a man who had been fatally shot inside the home.The man was later identified as 23-year-old Trayvion Lamar Amerson.The second shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hoover Road and Angier Avenue. Durham police said a man was injured in a drive-by shooting at the intersection.There are no details on a shooting suspect(s) in either case.Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or Crimestoppers at (919) 6783-1200.