DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a close call for a driver in Durham when a tree fell across the road, narrowly missing the vehicle.
It happened at Washington Street and Markham Avenue
The tree began falling as the vehicle approached the intersection and crashed across the road just after the vehicle passed underneath.
The crash brought down traffic lights.
Fortunately, it appeared the driver escaped unscathed.
Video: Durham driver narrowly escapes as tree crashes into road
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News