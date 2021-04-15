Video: Durham driver narrowly escapes as tree crashes into road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a close call for a driver in Durham when a tree fell across the road, narrowly missing the vehicle.

It happened at Washington Street and Markham Avenue

The tree began falling as the vehicle approached the intersection and crashed across the road just after the vehicle passed underneath.

The crash brought down traffic lights.

Fortunately, it appeared the driver escaped unscathed.
