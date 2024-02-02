Trespasser shot after third intrusion at Durham County home, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of trespassing was shot Thursday evening after what appeared to be his third time intruding on a private property, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m., to the 8200 block of NC 751 for the report of a person trespassing at a private residence.

When they arrived, a resident told deputies that the intruder was Brandon Collins and that this was the second time Collins had come onto the property.

Collins had left by the time law officers arrived but just after 7 p.m., he returned and jumped a fence. Deputies again went to the address and found Collins and a resident fighting outside the home. After they broke up the struggle, they saw that Collins had been shot.

Brandon Collins Durham County Sheriff's Office

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Collins, 35, of Durham was charged with first-degree trespassing and taken to the Durham County Detention Center.

He remained there Friday on a $5,000 secured bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (919) 560-0880.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.