Get ready for Saturday's Triangle LUNGe Forward

CARY (WTVD) -- The 17th Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk & Celebration takes place Saturday, March 25, at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. The event benefits lung cancer research and education.

Benefiting the Lung Cancer Initiative, expect a day filled with family activities and ways you can provide hope to those impacted by the disease.

Important to note:

The Celebration takes place in the Koka Booth Amphitheatre parking lot, located at 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

The one-mile walk begins at 10 am

The untimed 5k Run & Walk begins at 10:30 am

This is a pet-friendly event!

Can't make the event? You can still donate, then "Lounge for Lung Cancer" and support from your pajamas on Event Day!

The Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk & Celebration runs from 8:30 am-Noon.

For more information, go to Triangle.LUNGeForward.org