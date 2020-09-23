abc11 together

Triangle LUNGe Forward going virtual

Raleigh -- The 14th annual Triangle LUNGe Forward 2-mile walk will kick-off this weekend. But this year's event going virtual due to the pandemic.

The fundraiser is a celebration of hope that brings awareness to against lung cancer.


This year alone an estimated 8,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in North Carolina.

More information here.
