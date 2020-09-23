Raleigh -- The 14th annual Triangle LUNGe Forward 2-mile walk will kick-off this weekend. But this year's event going virtual due to the pandemic.
The fundraiser is a celebration of hope that brings awareness to against lung cancer.
This year alone an estimated 8,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in North Carolina.
More information here.
Triangle LUNGe Forward going virtual
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More