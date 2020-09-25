This year's Triangle Parade of Homes tour features designs with quarantine, work from home in mind

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The opportunity is back to meander through meticulously crafted homes. Parade of Homes is returning during COVID-19 and organizers are putting several safety precautions in place.
At a home in northern Wake County, visitors marvel at a glass-encased staircase, check out imported wood or float through an expansive kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Builders of the 6,000-square-foot home describe the architectural style as British West Indies, and the outdoor living features will surely make you feel like you're on vacation.
"Especially in the evening and at dusk when it's lit up, it just adds a whole new feature," Raleigh Custom Homes Lead Designer Connie Allen said.
Multiple TVs are set up in the lounge area. There's space for alfresco cooking and dining. A hot tub and fountain are by the pool, ideal for families these days.
"Swimming pools have just taken off because people are not going out now like they used to or traveling even to the beach hardly. They're staying home," Allen said.
One of the bigger trends for the year is large home offices. Buyers want a quiet space to work while their little ones are going to school.
"People are wanting them enclosed with French doors, so these can have some privacy from the kids," said Shannon McLaughlin from David Weekley Homes.
The Parade of Homes this year will feature more than 215 homes and there's something for most budgets.
The homes range from $250,000 up to $2.2 million.
It's being left up to the builders if they want to do in-person showings or virtual tours. Potential visitors are being encouraged to verify before heading to the spot.
People will be required to wear masks and social distance while checking out the latest and greatest in a market that shows no signs of slowing down.
"People seems to be moving to North Carolina more than ever before and getting away from these major urban centers," Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County CEO Paul Kane said.
Parade of Homes begins September 26 and will run the following two weekends.
