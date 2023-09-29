Triangle Parade of Homes opens Saturday, runs three weekends

This year the open house tour will showcase more than 180 homes in 124.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle Parade of Homes returns to the Triangle on September 30.

This year the open house tour will showcase more than 180 homes in 124 communities across Wake, Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties.

The new home prices range from $350,000 up to several million.

As the Triangle consistently ranks as one of the nation's fastest and hottest housing markets, builders say this year working from home, aging in place, and open spaces continue to be in demand.

"The first-floor guest bedroom is a huge need," said Wes Carroll with Upright Builders. "I think that's one that people are always looking for."

John Finan with Exeter Building Company agrees.

"Making sure that your doorways have at least enough width to get a wheelchair through is big," he said. "Zero-entry showers are really popular right now, and making sure that the house allows you to get into the house without tons of steps and, that you can get through the first floor of the house easily. Also, primarily some of the houses we're seeing elevators as well."

The Triangle Parade of Homes runs from Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, 6- 8, 13-15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.