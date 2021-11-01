Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week begins Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5827509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This vegan Mexican food truck has the goods.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week kicks off Monday on World Vegan Day.Participating restaurants, bakers, bars, breweries and food trucks will be offering new vegan dishes throughout the week to highlight the various flavors and ingredients possible in vegan friendly dishes.There are more than 20 locations taking part in Raleigh, Durham, Orange County and Chatham County.This is the first ever Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week, but the organizer hopes it will be successfully and grow in the coming years.to see what restaurants are participating and learn more about the event.