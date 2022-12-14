Suspect in Rocky Mount homicide now facing 3 counts of murder following autopsy

A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount murder suspect faces an additional charge after an autopsy revealed that one victim was 12 weeks pregnant.

Eric Coley was charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount in early December.

Employees at a construction company found the bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown in the employee parking lot.

Two children were also found in the car, sitting in the freezing cold. The surviving children were described as being "toddler age."

An autopsy report revealed Wednesday that Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant.

Additionally, Coley has been charged with two counts of contributing to the neglect of a juvenile, murder of an unborn child. He is being held at the Nash County Detention Facility without bond.