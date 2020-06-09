Erwin celebrates Triton High School class of 2020 with graduation walk through downtown

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triton High School's class of 2020 got a celebration on Monday with a graduation walk through downtown Erwin.The seniors were led by a police cruiser and got a certificate from Mayor Patsy Carson. Around 50 members of the 2020 class joined the walk. The march and parade to honor them started at the old Burlington Mills parking lot and the procession marched to the downtown area.Congrats to Triton's graduating class!