tropical weather

Tropical Storm Odette to increase rip current threats along North Carolina coast; no threat to land

EMBED <>More Videos

Odette to increase rip current risk along NC coast; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Odette formed east of the Outer Banks on Monday is is racing northeast.

Odette is expected to lose tropical characteristics Saturday afternoon or tonight as it moves to the northeast.

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart says there will be increased surf and the threat for rip currents will occur from North Carolina through Maine and farther north into Atlantic Canada through early next week.
Odette will remain offshore of North America and begin to lose wind intensity as it is absorbed by a larger storm early next week over the North Atlantic Ocean.

Winds will become gusty over the Avalon Peninsula Sunday into Sunday evening as the storm passes to the southeast. Shipping interests in the Atlantic Ocean will need to monitor this storm for higher waves.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Tropical depression likely to form off NC coast
Tropical depression likely to form off NC coast
Tropical development could bring rain to NC later this week
Hurricane Larry, Tropical Depression Mindy highlight active tropics
TOP STORIES
'Relieved:' Faith Hedgepeth's family releases statement after arrest
What are your chances of being exposed to COVID-19 at an event?
1 dead in Cumberland County double shooting, sheriff says
Man dies after Robeson County triple shooting, deputies say
'My Name is Pauli Murray': A Durham-made icon gets her due on film
Faith Hedgepeth's dad watches as accused killer appears in court
Show More
Family, Tribal members react to arrest in Hedgepeth case
4th arrest made in shooting that injured 9-year-old Robeson Co. girl
Robert Durst found guilty in murder of Susan Berman
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Labor crunch could put damper on your holiday plans
More TOP STORIES News