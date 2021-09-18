Tropical Storm Odette to increase rip current threats along North Carolina coast; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Odette formed east of the Outer Banks on Monday is is racing northeast.Odette is expected to lose tropical characteristics Saturday afternoon or tonight as it moves to the northeast.First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart says there will be increased surf and the threat for rip currents will occur from North Carolina through Maine and farther north into Atlantic Canada through early next week.Odette will remain offshore of North America and begin to lose wind intensity as it is absorbed by a larger storm early next week over the North Atlantic Ocean.Winds will become gusty over the Avalon Peninsula Sunday into Sunday evening as the storm passes to the southeast. Shipping interests in the Atlantic Ocean will need to monitor this storm for higher waves.