Young artist is changing the shoe game

Tulare, California -- Brandon Contreras discovered his artistic eye in 7th grade, but when he started high school he learned he could take his creativity beyond the canvas. His expression turned into wearable art. Taking a Sharpee to a pair of Vans and stitching a pair of shoes together evolved into a business hand-painting and airbrushing artwork on cleats and shoes. Four years into the business, his BXC Customs brand not only turns heads, Stadium Custom Kicks signed Brandon as an artist.

He now designs for the NFL, MLB, and college athletes - an opportunity he says he owes to his parents.