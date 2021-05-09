body found

Twin brother of Chicago Bears player electrocuted at Duke Energy substation in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police identified the missing man found dead at the Duke Energy substation Sunday morning as the twin brother of Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the Duke Energy substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads around 9 a.m. after an employee found 25-year-old Tyrell Antar Cohen's body inside the perimeter.

Authorities believe Tyrell died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement.


According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Tyrell was reported missing with the Raleigh Police Department on Saturday night after not returning home.

ABC11 breaking news crews spoke to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker at the scene on Sunday. The sheriff said North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday before the person went missing.

"We believe at this point, it is connected to a missing person case being investigated by the Raleigh Police Department," Baker told ABC11.



Foul play is not suspected in the case.

