Two men found dead in fatal shooting, Durham police investigating

Two men found dead in fatal Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers responded to a call about a shooting Sunday morning in the 4900 block of South Miami Boulevard near RTP.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 1:36 a.m. Upon, arrival, they found two men in a parking lot, who had both been shot. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
