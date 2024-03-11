2 injured after five-vehicle crash near US Highway 421 in Sampson County: Spivey's Corner FD

DUNN, N.C (WTVD) -- There was a five-vehicle crash Monday morning near US Highway 421

At 8:30 a.m., the Spivey's Corner Fire Department was called for a reported crash in the area of Annabella's restaurant in Dunn.

When they arrived, they found a Toyota Camry, Ford Pickup, Ford Expedition, a pickup pulling an enclosed trailer and a semi truck.

Investigators say the Ford Pickup and the Toyota hit each other head-on.This caused the other vehicles to crash.

Both drivers of the Ford Pickup and Toyota were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.