2 injured after five-vehicle crash near US Highway 421 in Sampson County: Spivey's Corner FD

DUNN, N.C (WTVD) -- There was a five-vehicle crash Monday morning near US Highway 421
At 8:30 a.m., the Spivey's Corner Fire Department was called for a reported crash in the area of Annabella's restaurant in Dunn.
When they arrived, they found a Toyota Camry, Ford Pickup, Ford Expedition, a pickup pulling an enclosed trailer and a semi truck.
Investigators say the Ford Pickup and the Toyota hit each other head-on.This caused the other vehicles to crash.
Both drivers of the Ford Pickup and Toyota were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.